Backstage Details On Plans For AEW Star Chris Jericho In CMLL

Ever since the official announcement of AEW and CMLL entering into a working relationship, fans in Mexico have been able to see the likes of the Blackpool Combat Club, Willow Nightingale, and Mercedes Mone all make live appearances. However, fans in Arena Mexico were left stunned on June 28 when Chris Jericho attacked the company's ace, Mistico.

Jericho arrived wearing a Mistico mask and attacked the luchador after his match, leaving his gimmick of "The Learning Tree" at the border, as he reprized his gimmick of "Corazon de Leon," the name he used when he originally wrestled for CMLL between 1993 and 1995. He would challenge Mistico to a match at a later date, which Mistico accepted, but no official announcement has been made at time of writing. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer offered up some more details on how the CMLL appearance came about for the former AEW World Champion.

Meltzer noted that the appearance was a complete surprise to everyone, especially those in attendance. Many fans had presumed that Jericho would appear in CMLL at some point, but it was all about finding the right moment to arrive. As for the match with Mistico, it has been heavily speculated that the company's 91st anniversary show in September will be the sight for the match, with an official announcement expected in the near future. The CMLL commentators had originally presumed that the match would happen the week after Jericho's appearance, but that was not the case. It was also noted by Meltzer that the main reason why Jericho never worked for AAA over the past few years, despite both the company and fans badly wanting to see him, being friends with the booker, Konnan, and AEW having a working relationship with them, was because his asking price was too high.

