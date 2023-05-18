Konnan Believes Chris Jericho Is Smart For Working With People With Momentum

From MJF to Sammy Guevara to Daniel Garcia to Adam Cole and Roderick Strong, Chris Jericho has worked with a who's who of white-hot acts in All Elite Wrestling. Konnan said on the latest "K100" that Jericho has been keeping his finger on the pulse of wrestling fans.

"The guys complaining that when anybody has a buzz going, [Jericho] inserts himself into the storyline, that's kinda smart," Konnan said. "Don't hate the player, hate the game."

Konnan says that despite his long-time friendship with Jericho, he would still criticize him if there was something to criticize, but the AAA head booker sees a crafty veteran staying relevant, especially in the face of historically fickle fans. Konnan cited how fans loved Jericho during the early days of AEW before turning on him. Konnan accuses fans of then doing the same to Cody Rhodes, having loved him when he returned to WWE and claiming they've now soured on him.

"[Jericho has] done so much, it's ridiculous, his work ethic is second to none," Konnan continued, "he stayed relevant for 30 f***ing years."

Konnan says that not every match or segment may be perfect, but Jericho is still reliable to pull out a good promo or a good match. Jericho was recently on the losing end of a Falls Count Anywhere Match against Roderick Strong, keeping in line with his drive to stay on the new, hot thing, the match was Strong's first major match since debuting with AEW last month.

