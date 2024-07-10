AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 7/10 - Finals Of The Men's & Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournaments, Stampede Street Fight

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on July 10, 2024, coming to you live from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada!

The 2024 Men's and Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament winners will be determined tonight, as Adam Page faces Bryan Danielson of Blackpool Combat Club (with Jeff Jarrett serving as special guest enforcer) while Mariah May goes one-on-one with Willow Nightingale in a pair of finals matches. The finals of last year's Men's and Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament took place in Calgary held in the same building as tonight's show, with Ricky Starks and Nightingale being the ones to emerge as the winners.

Chris Jericho will be returning to action for the first time since AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door as he goes head-to-head with Samoa Joe in a Stampede Street Fight. During the June 30 pay-per-view event, Joe and his allies Katsuyori Shibata and HOOK defeated Jericho, Big Bill, and Jeff Cobb in a Trios Mach after HOOK landed Jericho's own finisher, The Judas Effect, on him. Enraged by this, Jericho went to AEW EVPs Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson last week during the "Dynamite" Beach Break special to have HOOK's father Taz removed from the commentary desk.

Speaking of Forbidden Door, Mercedes Mone emerged from Elmont, New York as both TBS Champion and New Japan Pro-Wrestling STRONG Women's Champion. However, her spotlight was overshadowed by the return of Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.. Seeking retribution on Baker, she crashed her return to "Dynamite" last week in order to confront her and celebrate being a double champion. Tonight, Mone looks to keep the festivities going as she hosts a victory toast.

While Will Ospreay may have been unable to dethrone Swerve Strickland as AEW World Champion at Forbidden Door, he successfully retained his AEW International Championship against Daniel Garcia last week in the main event of the show as his rival MJF cheered Garcia on from ringside. However, following Garcia's loss, MJF betrayed him and blindsided him with an attack until Ospreay came to Garcia's aid. In light of such, Ospreay has something on his mind to share. Strickland himself will also be returning to AEW programming tonight for the first time since June 30.

Additionally, Tomohiro Ishii will be competing in the ring on "Dynamite" for the first time since the June 28, 2023 edition of the show as he squares off with Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Kyle Fletcher of The Don Callis Family in a Global Glory Four-Way Match.