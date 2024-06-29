CMLL Star Atlantis Jr. Defeats Kyle Fletcher, Becomes ROH World TV Champion

CMLL made its presence known ahead of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door this weekend, as Atlantis Jr. defeated Kyle Fletcher to become ROH World TV Champion at Arena Mexico. Fletcher was making his CMLL debut against the World Historic Light Heavyweight Champion at the Viernes Espectacular show on June 28. But he came away empty-handed after a top-rope Canadian Destroyer and back-to-back frog splashes.

AEW fans might recognize Atlantis Jr. from his February debut during "AEW Dynamite" against Chris Jericho, albeit losing that bout. Fletcher had been the ROH World TV Champion since Final Battle 2023, winning a six-man Survival of the Fittest match to win the title vacated by Samoa Joe. During his 196-day reign, he defended the title exclusively on ROH programming until the Arena Mexico event, beating the likes of Dalton Castle and Christopher Daniels. He defended the title earlier this month against Lee Johnson in a two-out-of-three falls match.

Mexican promotion CMLL alongside STARDOM and NJPW is being featured prominently on AEW programming as of late ahead of Forbidden Door this weekend. Atlantis Jr. isn't on the card at time of writing, but Hechicero and Stephanie Vaquer look to represent the promotion in marquee matches respectively. CMLL Women's Champion Vaquer will be putting her NJPW Openweight title on the line in a Title vs. Title bout with TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. And Hechicero will face former and longest-reigning AEW World Champion MJF in his opponent's hometown of Long Island, New York.