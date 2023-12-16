New ROH TV Champion (And First Titleholder Since Samoa Joe) Crowned At Final Battle

ROH Final Battle took place on Friday night and only one new champion was crowned as the vacant ROH World Television Championship was on the line in a six-way Survival of the Fittest elimination match. The title was vacated by the longest-reigning champion Samoa Joe as he decided to pursue the AEW World Championship instead.

In the weeks leading up to Final Battle, Dalton Castle, Komander, Lee Johnson, Lee Moriarity, and Kyle Fletcher all won Eliminator matches in order to qualify for this six-way bout. During the Final Battle Zero Hour pre-show, Bryan Keith defeated Jack Cartwheel in the final qualifier to fill the sixth spot.

Moriarty seemed to be the focus of the bout early on as he scored a submission elimination over Johnson and then a pinfall elimination over Castle. Keith played spoiler and eliminated Moriarty following a Tiger Driver. The Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher then finished the match by taking out Keith and last eliminating Komander with the Hammerlock Piledriver to win the whole thing. As a result, Fletcher is now the ROH World Television Champion for the first time in his career. The entire Survival of the Fittest match ran approximately 26 minutes.

Since Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor, Joe was the primary titleholder for 574 days. He dethroned Minoru Suzuki during the April 13, 2022 episode of "AEW Dynamite." This past year, Joe defended the gold across both AEW and ROH with key defenses against the likes of Mark Briscoe, Christopher Daniels, Dalton Castle, Willie Mack, Tony Nese, and Keith Lee. He officially vacated the title during the November 8 "Dynamite."