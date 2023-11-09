Samoa Joe Vacates ROH TV Title On AEW Dynamite In Preparation For World Title Pursuit

Just about two weeks ago, Samoa Joe became the longest-reigning ROH World TV Champion in the history of the title, but the champion has decided his attentions are too divided.

On Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," Samoa Joe vacated the ROH World TV Title after 573 days as champion, following his 18th and final title defense against Keith Lee. The now-former champion is determined to earn a rematch against AEW World Champion MJF. The world champion is still considering Samoa Joe's offer to replace Adam Cole as MJF's ROH World Tag Team Championship partner, as long as MJF gives Joe another shot at the world title. Joe came close to defeating MJF at "AEW Grand Slam" but MJF was able to sneak out the win.

The move comes as multiple ROH champions are dual champions, as previously mentioned MJF holding the AEW World and ROH Tag Titles, as well as ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston, who is also NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion. Joe won the title in April, defeating former champion Minoru Suzuki on "Dynamite."

As of writing, there is no word on the future of the ROH World TV Title.