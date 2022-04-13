Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live AEW Dynamite viewing party. Tonight’s show will air live from the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana. Seven matches are being promoted:

  • AEW Tag Team Championship: Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c) vs. reDRagon
  • ROH World TV Championship: Minoru Suzuki (c) vs. Samoa Joe
  • CM Punk vs. Penta Oscuro
  • Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz vs. Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia & Daniel Garcia
  • Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs
  • Marina Shafir vs. Skye Blue
  • MJF vs. Shawn Dean

Our live coverage starts at 8 PM ET. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

counter

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts

By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
Facebook iconFollow Wrestling Inc. on Facebook.