Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live AEW Dynamite viewing party. Tonight’s show will air live from the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana. Seven matches are being promoted:
- AEW Tag Team Championship: Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c) vs. reDRagon
- ROH World TV Championship: Minoru Suzuki (c) vs. Samoa Joe
- CM Punk vs. Penta Oscuro
- Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz vs. Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia & Daniel Garcia
- Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs
- Marina Shafir vs. Skye Blue
- MJF vs. Shawn Dean
