AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 11/8: MJF Defends World Title Against Daniel Garcia, White Faces Briscoe

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for November 8, 2023!

Tonight will see the road to AEW's Full Gear continue, and fresh from pinning MJF last week in the main event eight-man tag team match, Jay White will be back in action. The current number one contender for the AEW World Championship will be aiming to continue his momentum as he goes one-on-one against Mark Briscoe, who could end up replacing him at Full Gear as the title shot is on the line in this one.

However, who will be walking in as champion at the upcoming PPV also remains to be seen, because MJF will be defending his World title once again as he faces Daniel Garcia in the expected main event.

There will be title action on this card as Samoa Joe looks to defend his ROH World Television Championship for the 18th time since winning it. Joe has been a dominant champion, holding the title for an impressive 570+ days, but tonight he faces his toughest test in the form of Keith Lee.

Julia Hart will be returning to in-ring action this evening for the first time since AEW WrestleDream where she failed to win the TBS Women's Championship. The House Of Black star is set to compete against Red Velvet, who is returning to the ring herself following a nine-month break due to injury.

Penta El Zero Miedo will be facing Swerve Strickland in singles action, meanwhile, fans can expect to hear from The Golden Jets ahead of their upcoming street fight against the Don Callis Family.

Finally, Sting will be in action this evening as his road to retirement continues. He will be teaming up with Darby Allin to take on The Outrunners.

Hard refresh this page for updates — ctrl + F5 on Windows; Cmnd + shift + R on Mac