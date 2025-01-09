Former AEW World Trios Champion Reportedly Exiting The Company

After months of speculation regarding his contract status, former AEW World Trios Champion Malakai Black could be leaving the company. According to Fightful Select on Wednesday, sources in the company believe that Black is finishing up with AEW, if he hadn't already. Black's contract was reportedly set to expire in "early" 2025, and Fightful reported there were option years on his contract. Previously, AEW President Tony Khan said that Black was under contract 2027.

Rumors regarding Black's contract began swirling once again after House of Black member Buddy Matthews took on Will Ospreay in the opening match of "AEW Dynamite." Following the match, Ospreay cut a promo on Matthews, and said he saw singles gold in his future, if he worked hard enough. He also told Matthews he would be willing to be in his corner, if he ever needed.

Sources did not clarify to Fightful if Black would be appearing on AEW TV again. The outlet reiterated they couldn't definitively report that Black's contract is up, or the option had been declined or picked up. He is still listed on AEW's roster page online. It was reported back in September that WWE would be interested in bringing back Black. He has spoken positively about Paul "Triple H" Levesque in the past, and rumors first started about Black leaving AEW when Levesque took over the creative helm of WWE. Black's wife, Zelina Vega, is currently a "WWE Raw" star.