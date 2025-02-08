Alexa Bliss Wins WWE SmackDown Return Match, Qualifies For Women's Elimination Chamber

Elimination Chamber is WWE's final stop before WrestleMania, and a Chamber victory is many Superstars' last opportunity to secure a spot on the Vegas card. Candice LeRae and recently-returned Alexa Bliss took to Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown" to stake their claim in the Chamber, but by the time the smoke cleared in Memphis, it was Bliss who stood tall with a ticket punched for Toronto.

LeRae and Bliss wasted no time in their match. Bliss wrestled defensively for the opening bouts of the match, but a particularly mean-spirited shove from disrespectful LeRae set Bliss off into a flurry of offense. Bliss came back with a vengeance, and succinctly ended the contest with an Abigail DDT: a combination of the late Bray Wyatt's popular Sister Abigail finisher and Bliss' own signature DDT.

Bliss is now officially set for a third Elimination Chamber appearance. Bliss is best known as the first-ever winner of a Women's Elimination Chamber match, when she defended her "Raw" Women's Championship in 2018. Bliss' most recent Elimination Chamber appearance occurred in 2022, although that Chamber venture was less than successful. As of writing, Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan are the only other competitors confirmed for the Elimination Chamber match, with another qualifying match between Naomi and Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green set for the upcoming February 14 episode of "SmackDown."

Astute fans might have noticed brief television flickers during Bliss' match. These glitches, combined with her new Wyatt-inspired finisher, may be indicative of a Wyatt Sicks induction for Bliss. Bliss and The Wyatt Sicks are both "SmackDown" superstars — the latter since January 13, despite being relatively absent from Friday nights. No QR codes were included in the television glitches, and it is unclear whether the Wyatt Sicks will impact Bliss' Chamber preparations.