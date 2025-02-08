Bianca Belair Overcomes Piper Niven, Claims Spot In WWE Women's Elimination Chamber

Eager to pick themselves back up after their Royal Rumble losses, Bianca Belair and Piper Niven took to Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown" to stake their claim on one of the women's Elimination Chamber's six spots. Both powerhouses opened the show in a hard-hitting slugfest, but only Belair walked out with a spot in the Chamber.

Niven, accompanied by Green, aggressed Belair first by attempting to hoist "The EST" over her shoulder. Naomi cheered on Belair as she quickly escaped and sent her into the corner to begin a back-and-forth contest. Slams were exchanged for spears, and Belair nearly got a roll-up victory after a late-game Senton attempt from Niven missed its mark. The match only saw its end after Belair, in a feat of strength, connected with her lethal KOD to leave Niven lifeless in the ring. With the following pinfall success, Belair secured her spot in Toronto's upcoming women's Elimination Chamber match.

After besting Niven, Belair is now set for a third Elimination Chamber appearance. While Belair did not find success in last year's Chamber endeavors, lightning may strike twice for "The EST," as her first time in the Chamber resulted in a maiden victory that allowed her to face then-"Raw" Women's Champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. As of writing, Belair and Morgan are the only two women confirmed for the Women's Elimination Chamber match, with another qualifying match between Alexa Bliss and Candice LeRae set for later on Friday's card.