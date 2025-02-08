WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 2/7 - Elimination Chamber Qualifiers, Royal Rumble Winners

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on February 7, 2025, coming to you live from the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee!

As the fallout from WWE Royal Rumble 2025 continues, some stars are already looking toward the next event. Three Elimination Chamber qualifiers were announced ahead of showtime on Friday. First, Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore revealed that Bianca Belair and Piper Niven will battle to determine who joins Liv Morgan in the women's Chamber, while the recently-returned Alexa Bliss takes on Candice LeRae for another spot, her first singles match in two years. Then, "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis officially signed Drew McIntyre to the blue brand, proclaiming as part of the signing that McIntyre would compete in a men's Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Jimmy Uso and LA Knight.

Additionally, both 2025 men's Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso and 2025 women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair are set to appear, presumably as part of the process of deciding who they will challenge at WrestleMania 41. It's unknown if WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes will put in an appearance after his brutal ladder match with Kevin Owens, but there's no reason not to expect WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, who is reportedly Flair's planned opponent for WrestleMania.