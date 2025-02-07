Drew McIntyre Officially Joins WWE SmackDown, Set For Elimination Chamber Qualifier

"WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis officially announced the newest member of the blue brand's roster in a video on WWE's X (formerly Twitter) account, and he'll be in a big Elimination Chamber triple threat qualifier match on Friday. Drew McIntyre, who has been rumored to be making the switch between "WWE Raw" and "SmackDown" appeared in the video alongside Aldis and signed the contract. Aldis called it one the proudest moments in his career as a general manager so far.

"Even though I'm a gigantic superstar, I don't need the pomp and circumstance," McIntyre said in the video. "I don't need the in-ring celebration. I don't need stupid fireworks going off for five minutes. All I need is what this man's going to give me, someone I've known since 2005, and I can trust. An opportunity without any BS."

Aldis announced that the triple threat match will see McIntyre take on LA Knight and Jimmy Uso. "The Scottish Psychopath" was reportedly unhappy with Knight during the Royal Rumble, due to timing issues that caused McIntyre's elimination by Damian Priest to be late. Priest was one of the most recent stars to go through the "transfer portal" and move to "SmackDown" from the red brand, so the pair could be heading into a feud before WrestleMania.

As for McIntyre being upset following the Royal Rumble, according to PWInsider Elite, he was not at "Raw" after he allegedly stormed out of the arena on Saturday, but he and WWE had been in regular communication. Sources also told PWIE that the company had seen the online support for McIntyre.