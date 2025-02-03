Backstage Update On Timing Issues In WWE's Men's Royal Rumble Match, Drew McIntyre Reaction

This past weekend's Royal Rumble PLE had plenty of surprises, from Alexa Bliss' return to Jey Uso stunning everyone and winning the Men's Rumble. But perhaps the biggest shock coming out of the Rumble was Drew McIntyre's reported frustration following his elimination from the match, where he was said to have angrily expressed his feelings backstage before storming out of the arena.

So what caused McIntyre's unrest? It appears a multitude of things. PWInsider Elite reports that McIntyre was originally supposed to be eliminated from the Rumble earlier than he was, with the plan being for Damian Priest to throw McIntyre out while he was trying to eliminate Jey Uso. This was no small elimination either, with the idea being was that it would kick off a program between Priest and McIntyre leading into WrestleMania.

Instead, the spot was delayed by several sequences involving LA Knight, including one involving Knight squaring off with Roman Reigns. Delaying the elimination further was the entrance of Logan Paul, who upon entering the ring immediately began working with Knight, as planned. The last straw would occur when, during this sequence, Knight would accidentally bump into McIntyre, Uso, and Priest as they were going through with their own spot, leading to it coming off worse than envisioned.

This would seem to confirm that Knight is the unnamed talent mentioned in some reports as "trying to get themselves over" during the Rumble, leading to frustration from McIntyre and other wrestlers as well. Whether the frustration has carried over for McIntyre or not remains to be seen, especially as rumors swirl that he will be moving from "Raw" to "SmackDown" following the end of the transfer portal.