Alexa Bliss Ends Two-Year WWE Absence, Enters Women's Royal Rumble In Fiendish Gear

Alexa Bliss made a surprise return to WWE as the 21st entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match. Bliss had spent the past two years out of the company, last losing in a "WWE Raw" Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair at the Rumble in 2023 before taking extended maternity leave for the birth of her daughter in November that year. She entered the bout wearing a jacket which read "Fiend Forever" and carrying her doll, Lily, which had last been seen violently ripped to shred after her loss to Belair. However, her return wouldn't last long as she was eliminated from the bout by former Women's Championship rival Naomi, and a similarly returning Charlotte Flair went on to win.

Reports broke about Bliss' impending return ahead of the event on Saturday, with Bliss spotted backstage to the apparent surprise of many. Plans for her return from maternity leave had reportedly been stalled with Bliss' representation and WWE struggling to come to terms on a potential new deal, and it was said that Bliss and WWE had no immediate plans for her until the dispute was resolved. Whether that means she came to terms on a new deal is yet unclear.