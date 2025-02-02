Charlotte Flair Returns At WWE Royal Rumble, Wins Women's Rumble Match For Second Time

Charlotte Flair is back in WWE, and she's the winner of the 2025 women's Royal Rumble match.

The multi-time women's champion wrestled her first match since tearing her ACL, MCL, and meniscus back in December 2023, entering her fifth women's Rumble match at #27. She racked up four eliminations on her path to victory, taking out Piper Niven singlehandedly and tossing out Michin before overcoming Nia Jax and Roxanne Perez in the final moments of the contest. It's Flair's second women's Rumble win — she also won the match in 2020, ultimately using her guaranteed title shot in unorthodox fashion by challenging then-NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley. Flair defeated Ripley for the title at WrestleMania 36; Ripley would return the favor three years later by defeating Flair in a title match at WrestleMania 39.

Flair was widely considered the favorite to win the women's Rumble this year, especially after reporting came out that WWE has discussed pairing her with new WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.