WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

The Motor City Machine Guns will challenge #DIY in a two-out-of-three falls match in an attempt to regain the WWE Tag Team Championships. Despite Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano's recent heel turn after winning the titles, a little over half of us here at WINC believe the titles are going back around the waists of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin. The former champions felt like Ciampa and Gargano kept ducking them when it came to a rematch, so they convinced "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis to give them the bout, with the added stipulation at the premium live event.

One of the only major things that could prevent MCMG from defeating the heels are Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince and Kit Wilson, who have been hanging around the champions after lying on their behalf about who attacked the Street Profits a few weeks ago. The pair have been stirring the pot backstage, and could possibly interfere on behalf of the champions to get on their good side, but if they do, most of us are convinced they're no match for Sabin and Shelley.

It could partially be because tag team titles aren't often defended on PLEs, especially with a stipulation, but 60% of us are confident that the Motor City Machine Guns walk out of Indianapolis with the championships, to much fanfare. The only other championship on the card is more than likely not changing hands, so a victory and title change at the Royal Rumble could very well be booked to keep up the crowd's excitement. Seeing MCMG as two-time champions so shortly after their WWE debut would be excellent and raise their stock even higher, in our opinion.

