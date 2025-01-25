Charlotte Flair Announces Return, Enters Women's Royal Rumble Match On WWE SmackDown

WWE teased the return of Charlotte Flair with a video vignette last week, and this week, "WWE SmackDown" fans heard from "The Queen" herself about just when she'll be making her return. In a flashy video showing Flair sipping champagne on a yacht mixed in with clips of her various victories, other clips of Flair throwing her opponents over the top rope, and even a reference to her father's "tear in my eye" promo, Flair declared for the Women's Royal Rumble.

Flair has been out of action since December 2023 with a serious injury sustained in a "SmackDown" match against Asuka. Flair tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus during the match, but seemed to recover quickly and was often posting workout and rehabilitation videos on her social media throughout her recovery.

Also on "SmackDown" in a segment featuring WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, Women's Tag Team Champions Naomi and Bianca Belair declared for the Rumble, as well as former Women's World Champion Liv Morgan. Nia Jax also reiterated she would be entering the match, as well.