WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 1/24 - Tama Tonga Takes On LA Knight, Motor City Machine Guns Face Pretty Deadly

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on January 24, 2025, coming to you live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas!

After coming up short against Los Garza in a tag team match two weeks ago, Pretty Deadly's Kit Wilson and Elton Prince look to redeem themselves from their loss as they collide with former WWE Tag Team Champions Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin of Motor City Machine Guns. The two teams have encountered one another a handful of times over the course of the past few weeks as Shelley and Sabin continue their pursuit of regaining their title back from #DIY.

As he, Jacob Fatu, and Solo Sikoa continue figuring out what comes next following Sikoa's loss of "Tribal Chief" to Roman Reigns in a Tribal Combat Match on the January 6 episode of "WWE Raw", Tama Tonga will have to refocus his sights tonight as he goes one-on-one with LA Knight. The two men encountered one another during last week's edition of "SmackDown" when he looked to attack Tonga, Fatu, and Sikoa until the trio overpowered him and Braun Strowman subsequently came to his aid.

Additionally, Cody Rhodes will be speaking with one half of the "SmackDown" commentary team Joe Tessitore in the ring tonight as he continues to prepare to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against archrival Kevin Owens in a Ladder Match at WWE Royal Rumble on February 1.