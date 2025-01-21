Every Wrestler Who's Declared For WWE's 2025 Royal Rumble Matches So Far

WWE might be gearing up for the upcoming January 25 edition of "Saturday Night's Main Event," but the Royal Rumble, set to take place just a week after, is quickly approaching. Several stars have declared themselves for the titular Royal Rumble matches — all eager to outlast 29 other competitors to secure their title match at the grandest stage of them all.

On the men's side, LA Knight was the first to declare for the Royal Rumble, having done so on the January 3 "WWE SmackDown." John Cena was the first from the red brand to declare when he gave a rousing speech on the January 6 Netflix debut of "WWE Raw." CM Punk and Jey Uso followed Cena's announcement with their own Royal Rumble declarations on the January 6 "Raw" post-show. Certified main-eventers continued to file into the match, as on January 10's "SmackDown," Paul Heyman announced that the "Original Tribal Chief," Roman Reigns, would be entering the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble — his first Rumble match in five years.

Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre were the next to declare for the Rumble after they interrupted Punk's in-ring segment on the January 13 "Raw." WWE Hall of Famer and Royal Rumble record-setter Rey Mysterio declared himself for the event on the following episode of "SmackDown." Sami Zayn is the most recent declaration for the men's Royal Rumble match, having done so on the January 20 "Raw." As of writing, there are 21 spots left in the men's Rumble to be filled until February 1. The women's Royal Rumble scene remains scant, as only Nia Jax and Bayley have declared themselves for the event on the January 13 and 20 episodes of "Raw" respectively. 28 spots remain in the women's Royal Rumble match, with advertised stars such as Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan having yet to declare.