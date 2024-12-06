Report Details Early Start Time For WWE Royal Rumble 2025

WWE has adjusted the start time to their Premium Live Events over the last few months, with events such as Bad Blood and Survivor Series beginning at 6PM EST. The 2025 Royal Rumble is WWE's next PLE, and it looks like the 6PM format will not be changing anytime soon, as "Cultaholic" revealed that WWE has verified the start time for the show. "WWE has confirmed that the Royal Rumble event will begin at 6PM ET (11PM GMT)."

WWE already began scheduling their PLEs earlier this past summer, with events like SummerSlam and Money in the Bank starting at 7PM instead of 8PM. It could be possible that WWE will continue to double down on the earlier start time of 6PM for PLEs throughout 2025, as it gives them the advantage of beginning their program on Saturday nights before most games in major leagues such as the NBA, NHL and MLB.

WWE has seemed to confirm six stars that will be appearing at the 2025 Royal Rumble, with Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, and Bianca Belair all being featured on the official poster for the show. On Friday morning, it was also announced that a "WWE SmackDown" taping was added to Royal Rumble weekend, which will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in host city Indianapolis.