Rey Mysterio Announces Entry Into Men's Royal Rumble Match On WWE SmackDown

Rey Mysterio opened "WWE SmackDown" on Friday in his hometown of San Diego, California and formally declared for the men's Royal Rumble. Mysterio famously won the 2006 match after being the second entrant, and set a record by lasting 62 minutes. Mysterio's happy homecoming was interrupted by Kevin Owens, who came out holding the winged eagle championship that he took from Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night's Main Event, after laying the champion out with a package piledriver.

Owens' music hit during Mysterio's declaration, and "The Prize Fighter" took Mysterio there was no one who respected him more. Owens lauded his own accomplishments, including main eventing WrestleMania alongside "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and said his dream now is a one-on-one match with Mysterio. He said he was out there to tell Mysterio he hopes he wins the Royal Rumble, so Mysterio could challenge him at WrestleMania.

Mysterio told Owens, with no disrespect, he's not actually champion, but he would be happy to chose him if he wins the Rumble and Owens defeats Rhodes at the event to become true champion. As Owens argued, Mysterio compared him to his son, Dominik, for his delusions, and Owens started to get physical. Mysterio knocked him into the ropes and attempted to set him up for a 619. General Manager Nick Aldis told Mysterio backstage that the pair would have a match later on "SmackDown."