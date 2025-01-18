Contract Signing Featuring WWE Hall Of Famer, Jacob Fatu Match Announced For SNME

After Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and current winged eagle championship holder Kevin Owens couldn't agree to sign an amended contract for their championship ladder match at the Royal Rumble on "WWE SmackDown," General Manager Nick Aldis took matters into his own hands and arranged a contract signing at Saturday Night's Main Event next weekend. After Rhodes charged to the ring to help Owens' opponent, Rey Mysterio, from taking a package pile driver following their match, Aldis confront the champion backstage.

Aldis said that since Rhodes and Owens couldn't follow simple instructions like signing a contract, the pair will relinquish their respective belts at the NBC special to be suspended above the ring at the Rumble. He revealed that WWE Hall of Famer and San Antonio's own Shawn Michaels would be moderating the contract signing next Saturday in Texas.

Also announced for Saturday Night's Main Event was Braun Strowman versus Jacob Fatu. Strowman charged the ring, following LA Knight to take out Fatu and Tama Tonga earlier in the night, after Fatu cut a promo following former Tribal Chief Solo Sikoa attempting to address the crowd, but walking out instead. Strowman attempted to take out Fatu, but Tonga pulled him out of the ring before he could get his hands on the "Samoan Werewolf."