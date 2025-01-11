Paul Heyman Opens WWE SmackDown, Announces Roman Reigns' Entry In Men's Royal Rumble

The playing field for the 2025 Royal Rumble next month is filling out, with the original, now only, following the "WWE Raw" debut on Netflix, Tribal Chief Roman Reigns declaring for the match. Reigns' Wise Man, Paul Heyman, made the announcement in the opening segment of Friday's "WWE SmackDown." Heyman opened the show and lauded Reigns for taking back the ula fala from Solo Sikoa. Heyman then called out Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Heyman told Rhodes he's done what few men have done in the business, earned the respect of Reigns. He said that the Tribal Chief sent him out on "SmackDown" to say that now that he won back the ula fala, Reigns wants "his" championship back. Rhodes famously "finished his story" at WrestleMania 40, ending Reigns' historic title reign by pinning him on night two of the event.

Heyman said that to get back into the championship picture, Reigns declared for the Royal Rumble. Reigns is now the third man to declare for the match, following John Cena's emotional announcement on "Raw" and CM Punk also confirming he'll be in the match, following his victory over Seth Rollins.