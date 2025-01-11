WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 1/10 - Tiffany Stratton Celebration, Both US Champs In Action

Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett welcome us in, as they are your new "SmackDown" announce team. Tiffany Stratton and Shinsuke Nakamura are seen arriving, and Paul Heyman is shown backstage as a video package airs recapping "WWE Raw's" Netflix debut on Monday, which saw Roman Reigns defeat Solo Sikoa to reclaim the ula fala and the title of "Tribal Chief."

Paul Heyman says his name, then says there are times when you just can't wait to walk down to the ring and address the entire Island of Relevancy. Tonight is one of those nights. It's amongst the greatest honors of his career to announce that there is only one reigning, defending, Undisputed Tribal Chief, and that is Roman Reigns. He's authorized Heyman to tell everyone what he intends to accomplish next. And he's not just going to share it with everyone in Portland and everyone watching at home, but with one person in particular who deserves to hear this news face to face, and that man is the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes. Heyman asks Rhodes to come down to the ring, and his music hits.

Rhodes comes down to a huge reaction, which Heyman says he deserves. He's done something very few men in this business have ever done: He's earned the respect of Roman Reigns. Heyman respects him, the fans respect him, and what a champion he's been. He's a credit to all of WWE. Because he's such a great champion, Reigns has asked Heyman to tell Rhodes that, now that he's won back the ula fala, Reigns now wants his title back. And so there are no surprises, Reigns wants Cody to know how he's getting it back. This is not a prediction, this is a spoiler: Roman Reigns declares he's entering the 2025 men's Royal Rumble, which he will win, and go on to Mania to fight Rhodes for the title once again. With that in mind, Heyman asks Cody "what do you want to talk about?"

Before Rhodes can speak, Kevin Owens' voice says he actually wants to talk about how just when he thought Cody couldn't get worse, it actually does. Because on "Raw," he shook hands with The Rock. Now he shakes hands with Paul Heyman, and 30 seconds after that he says Reigns wants his title back. Kevin says Cody did that to himself, because he should have let The Bloodline rip Roman Reigns to shreds, but he helped him, and is hurting the entire company. Cody leaves the ring and runs up to where Kevin is coming down through the crowd, and they brawl.

Back in the ring, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga are suddenly here with a defenseless Heyman. They back him into the corner, but Jimmy Uso's music hits and he runs down and hits superkicks on Fatu and Tonga. Jimmy hits hip attacks on both as well, then goes out to ringside and grabs a chair. Jimmy nails Tonga and then Fatu with the chair, but Fatu seems unaffected and clotheslines Jimmy. Fatu and Tonga double team Jimmy now and drop him into the corner, pressing a chair into his face. Referees are trying to stop them but Fatu superkicks the only one who gets in the ring.

Cody is coming back down, and now he's back to defend Heyman. Cody and Fatu face off now. Cody ducks a Fatu clothesline, hits some punches, ducks another clothesline, then sends Fatu out of the ring with a clothesline of his own. Referees and producers now hold Fatu and Tonga back on the outside while Cody holds the ring, and his music plays.