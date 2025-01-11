WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 1/10 - Tiffany Stratton Celebration, Both US Champs In Action
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE SmackDown" on January 3, 2025, coming to you live from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon!
It's the blue brand's second-ever three-hour offering, and thus far it's set to be a night full of gold, with two champions defending their titles and one new champion celebrating her ascent. Last week, Tiffany Stratton finally cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase to claim the WWE Women's Championship from Nia Jax. Now, Stratton is set to celebrate her huge victory. What will she have to say, and will Jax — or anyone else — make an appearance? Meanwhile, in wrestling action, men's United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura is set to take on the man he took the belt from, LA Knight, while women's US champ Chelsea Green will have a rematch with the woman she beat to become the first champion, "Michin" Mia Yim. Will there be one or more new champions crowned?
It's Friday night again, and we are live!
Paul Heyman kicks off the show
Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett welcome us in, as they are your new "SmackDown" announce team. Tiffany Stratton and Shinsuke Nakamura are seen arriving, and Paul Heyman is shown backstage as a video package airs recapping "WWE Raw's" Netflix debut on Monday, which saw Roman Reigns defeat Solo Sikoa to reclaim the ula fala and the title of "Tribal Chief."
Paul Heyman says his name, then says there are times when you just can't wait to walk down to the ring and address the entire Island of Relevancy. Tonight is one of those nights. It's amongst the greatest honors of his career to announce that there is only one reigning, defending, Undisputed Tribal Chief, and that is Roman Reigns. He's authorized Heyman to tell everyone what he intends to accomplish next. And he's not just going to share it with everyone in Portland and everyone watching at home, but with one person in particular who deserves to hear this news face to face, and that man is the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes. Heyman asks Rhodes to come down to the ring, and his music hits.
Rhodes comes down to a huge reaction, which Heyman says he deserves. He's done something very few men in this business have ever done: He's earned the respect of Roman Reigns. Heyman respects him, the fans respect him, and what a champion he's been. He's a credit to all of WWE. Because he's such a great champion, Reigns has asked Heyman to tell Rhodes that, now that he's won back the ula fala, Reigns now wants his title back. And so there are no surprises, Reigns wants Cody to know how he's getting it back. This is not a prediction, this is a spoiler: Roman Reigns declares he's entering the 2025 men's Royal Rumble, which he will win, and go on to Mania to fight Rhodes for the title once again. With that in mind, Heyman asks Cody "what do you want to talk about?"
Before Rhodes can speak, Kevin Owens' voice says he actually wants to talk about how just when he thought Cody couldn't get worse, it actually does. Because on "Raw," he shook hands with The Rock. Now he shakes hands with Paul Heyman, and 30 seconds after that he says Reigns wants his title back. Kevin says Cody did that to himself, because he should have let The Bloodline rip Roman Reigns to shreds, but he helped him, and is hurting the entire company. Cody leaves the ring and runs up to where Kevin is coming down through the crowd, and they brawl.
Back in the ring, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga are suddenly here with a defenseless Heyman. They back him into the corner, but Jimmy Uso's music hits and he runs down and hits superkicks on Fatu and Tonga. Jimmy hits hip attacks on both as well, then goes out to ringside and grabs a chair. Jimmy nails Tonga and then Fatu with the chair, but Fatu seems unaffected and clotheslines Jimmy. Fatu and Tonga double team Jimmy now and drop him into the corner, pressing a chair into his face. Referees are trying to stop them but Fatu superkicks the only one who gets in the ring.
Cody is coming back down, and now he's back to defend Heyman. Cody and Fatu face off now. Cody ducks a Fatu clothesline, hits some punches, ducks another clothesline, then sends Fatu out of the ring with a clothesline of his own. Referees and producers now hold Fatu and Tonga back on the outside while Cody holds the ring, and his music plays.
Women's United States Championship: Chelsea Green vs. Michin
Back from break, The New Bloodline are still brawling with staff backstage. Jacob Fatu says there's no way in hell they're taking him out of there, but LA Knight drives him out.
Michin is in the ring and awaits the arrival of the champion. As usual Piper Niven accompanies Chelsea Green to the ring. Mia Yim goes for Eat Defeat immediately but Green escapes and rolls out of the ring. Michin with chops, then a spin kick, then comes off the ropes for a dropkick which gets her a two count. Green goes to the ropes but Michin drags her away. Green is able to drive Michin's head into the turnbuckle, but Michin counters her into a Tarantula. The ref breaks the count and Michin comes off the ropes, but Green blocks her and sends her to the outside, where she throws Michin into the ringside barrier. Green celebrates with Piper then gets back into the ring, hoping for a count-out win. Michin gets back in the ring and the match continues as we go to commercial.
Back from break again, and Green is on top and jawing with the crowd. Now she has Michin in a rear choke, but Michin fights to her feet. Green grabs Michin's hair and gets her back in the choke hold. Michin escapes with an arm drag, Chelsea grabs her in a side headlock. Michin fights on with punches and tries to come off the ropes, Green headlocks her again but Michin gets her up for a back suplex. Green eats a back elbow and a boot, and Michin hits a pair of ranas. Michin with a running dropkick, sending Green into the corner. Michin twerks, then his a cannonball. She drags Green out of the corner for a cover but only gets two.
Green counters a Michin clothesline attempt into a flatliner but only gets two. She covers again and gets two again. Green going to the top now. Michin moves out of the way and hits a spin kick, then a Pele kick, then a running knee. Michin drags Green to the center of the ring. Niven tries to attack her on the apron but Michin delivers a kick, then a front flip senton off the apron. Michin goes to the top rope and hits a crossbody, but Green rolls through into a pin, grabbing the tights for the three and the win!
Winner and still women's United States Champion, Chelsea Green.
Piper Niven now executing a post-match attack on Michin, dropping her with a running senton. She and Green retreat up the ramp, victorious.
A package airs recapping the MCMG vs. DIY tag match last week. Now it's earlier today backstage with several teams and Nick Aldis. A-Town Down Under come in and berate the others, threatening to go to "Raw." Aldis makes a match between Pretty Deadly and Los Garza, then another one between MCMG and A-Town Down Under.
Los Garza vs. Pretty Deadly
Los Garza got their entrance before commercial and now Pretty Deadly are in the ring after the break. Los Garza attack immediately with fast-paced action and a dive to the outside. Berto dodges a Kit Wilson kick and hits a standing moonsault before tagging in Angel. Wilson begs for his life while Los Garza mock him. He tries to jump over them and make the tag, but they catch him and deliver a double superkick. Angel goes for the cover but Wilson kicks out at two.
Angel muscles Wilson onto the apron, then comes off the ropes with a running knee. Berto rolls Wilson into the ring where Angel gets two again. Wilso tries to get some offense but Berto is hitting him with dropkicks and generally outfighting him. Elton Prince makes a sneaky tag, however, and drops Berto with a reverse neckbreaker across the top rope as we go to break.