It's Tiffy Time: Stratton Cashes In MITB On Nia Jax, Wins WWE Women's Title On SmackDown

Tiffany Stratton has traded in her Money in the Bank contract for the WWE Women's Championship.

"WWE SmackDown's" inaugural three hour broadcast held plenty of promise, but nobody expected chaos to unfold following Naomi's match against Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Championship. The match started simply enough when Naomi attempted to cut down "The Irresistible Force" with some stiff kicks to the legs, and nobody thought twice when Jax responded with a succinct headbutt that leveled the challenger without much difficulty. Both women laid incredible moves on each other, from a Spinning Uranagi to elbow combo from Jax to an impressive Samoan Drop from Naomi. Candice LeRae and Bianca Belair, who were at ringside supporting Jax and Naomi respectively, got in the mix, and things began to escalate after LeRae attempted to distract the referee during a submission attempt from Naomi, to which Belair sent LeRae crashing into the apron.

An already unpredictable match became chaotic when Phoenix lit up in pink. Stratton had her Money in the Bank briefcase in one hand and a WWE referee in the other as she sprinted down the ramp to attempt a cash-in. Just before the referee could hand in the contract, however, Stratton sent him flying over the barricade into the timekeeper's area, and used her contract to nail Naomi in the head. This allowed Jax to land the An-Nia-Lator and score the pinfall, and for a moment, it seemed that "The Irresistible Force" would continue her 153 day reign.

After the match, Jax began beating down Naomi and her tag partner, Bianca Belair, with held from Stratton and LeRae. As Jax went up for another An-Nia-Lator, however, the sound of Stratton's briefcase striking against Jax's back could be heard around the world. Jax crumpled on the top rope as Stratton struck LeRae, and Belair took the opportunity to land a KOD onto the champion. Stratton then threw Belair out of the ring and truly cashed in her Money in the Bank contract, and Phoenix roared with life as Stratton hit a picturesque Prettiest Moonsault Ever on Jax. Three counts later, Stratton walked out of "SmackDown" with the WWE Women's Championship in her hands.