WWE Confirms Major Change Coming To SmackDown Broadcast In 2025

While the wrestling world has been focused on the move of "WWE Raw" to Netflix starting in the new year, "WWE SmackDown" is also set to undergo a major change. WWE updated its "Where to Watch" page, featuring all of its programming, on Friday, and eagle-eyed social media users noticed the change to the blue brand. "SmackDown" will remain on the USA Network, but will move from two hours, to three hours, beginning on January 3, three days before "Raw" debuts on its new streaming service home.

Unlike "Raw," "SmackDown" has moved networks and nights over the years, originally being broadcast on Thursday nights when it debuted in April 1999. The show moved to Friday nights on The CW in September 2006. The blue brand has also been seen on SyFy, and most recently, Fox, before moving to USA.

While WWE has not made an official announcement regarding "SmackDown's" extra hour, it could possibly be announced on Friday night's taped episode. The episode will see Bianca Belair and Naomi defend the Women's Tag Team Championships against Candice LeRae and Nia Jax, Johnny Gargano face off against Alex Shelley, and more. The show could possibly also see Kevin Owens address taking out Cody Rhodes with a package piledriver at Saturday Night's Main Event, where Owens also made off with the winged eagle championship. Owens most recently crashed the Netflix kickoff event at WWE headquarters, where he called himself "the true WWE champion."