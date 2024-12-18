WWE Announces Main Event For Raw Debut On Netflix

With only a few weeks to go before "WWE Raw's" Netflix debut, the promotion is doing everything in its power to make the show feel like a WrestleMania-esq event. They continued that trend on Wednesday by announcing what should be one of the bigger main events in the 30+ year history of "Raw."

At the "Raw on Netflix Kickoff Special" held on YouTube on Wednesday, WWE announcer Michael Cole announced that CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins would be the main event of "Raw's" first Netflix show. The match had been one of the two previously confirmed bouts for the show, along with Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa, but it remained unclear which of the two marquee bouts would be closing the show.

Punk vs. Rollins has been a long-time coming, with the match first teased when Punk was part of the short lived "WWE Backstage" program in 2019. Upon his return to WWE at Survivor Series last year, plans seemed to call for Punk to face Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania, only for Punk to be put on the sidelines with a torn biceps. Punk would then proceed to feud with Drew McIntyre, whom he feuded throughout 2024 before defeating McIntyre in Hell in a Cell to win the feud.

After returning from a month off, Punk turned his attention back to Rollins, who had been embroiled in a feud with Bronson Reed before the latter injured himself at Survivor Series: WarGames. Over the past few weeks, Punk and Rollins have had several confrontations on "Raw," with things finally boiling over into a pull-apart brawl this past Monday night.