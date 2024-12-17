Tribal Combat Between Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa Official For WWE Raw Netflix Debut

After challenging his younger cousin in a video package on "WWE SmackDown," Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa's Tribal Combat match is officially set for "WWE Raw's" first show on Netflix. It was revealed on "Raw" on Monday that the match, essentially a no disqualification stipulation match with no outside interference, is set for the big premiere.

In the "SmackDown" vignette, Reigns addressed his singles feud with Sikoa after the original Bloodline, featuring Reigns, the Usos, and Sami Zayn, along with CM Punk on their team, defeated the new Bloodline and Bronson Reed at Survivor Series: WarGames. Reigns said he was giving Sikoa the opportunity to earn the ulafala, the symbol of chiefdom, like he did, and set the challenge for the Netflix premiere of "Raw," despite the two being "SmackDown" stars. Reigns versus Sikoa will be the second-ever Tribal Combat match in WWE. The stipulation was first introduced when Jey Uso challenged Reigns at SummerSlam 2023, with Reigns putting the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line.