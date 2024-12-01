Roman Reigns, CM Punk, OG Bloodline Win Men's WarGames Match At WWE Survivor Series
After months of build, Roman Reigns led the Original Bloodline and CM Punk against Solo Sikoa's new Bloodline at Saturday's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames event. In the main event spectacle held within the confines of the titular double cage, it was Reigns' team that relished in the victory of a war won after "The Original Tribal Chief" pinned Sikoa after he took multiple consecutive finishers.
Before all participants had even joined the ring, there was drama underfoot. The first four entrants — Jey Uso, Tama Tonga, Bronson Reed, and Jimmy Uso — escaped their shark tanks and ran to the ring without conflict, but as Tonga Loa attempted to enter the match, Sikoa stopped him. Sikoa beckoned Jacob Fatu to enter the ring in a strategic act that saw the Original Bloodline's team decimated by "The Samoan Werewolf." In a similar fashion, Reigns exercised his authority by preventing Punk from entering after Fatu, electing instead to send out hometown favorite Sami Zayn. While Loa eventually entered the match, tensions within the Original Bloodline flared as Punk entered himself into the match, unceremoniously shoving Reigns in the process.
Punk's move allowed for Sikoa — the final entrant for the New Bloodline — to lock the cage upon entry. Sikoa stared arrogantly at Reigns as the final participant of WarGames approached the ring, but his strategic move unraveled before his eyes as Reigns scaled the WarGames cage in order to enter the match. Reigns' first move saw him perform acCrossbody onto the New Bloodline's numbers as the WarGames match officially started.
Drama only escalated once the match began
Upon his entry, Reigns helped every Original Bloodline member to their feet, but expressly ignored Punk. Paul Heyman appeared, desperately pleading for Reigns and Punk to coexist just until the end of WarGames. Their attempts at alliance quickly vanished as Reigns accidentally speared Punk just moments later.
The violence continued to unfold, with the New Bloodline's early dominance slipping quickly. Fatu attempted to Moonsault off the top rope, but slipped during takeoff and clutched his knee during landing. Whether Fatu is legitimately injured is unknown.
Reed nearly put Reigns through a table with a Tsunami, but Punk swiftly pulled Reigns from the impact zone just before Reed drove his body through the table. On the other side of the cage, Jimmy put Jacob Fatu through a table with an Uso Splash from the top of the steel structure. Zayn, noticing the tide, gathered all team members to confront Sikoa, who was now standing alone. "You f***ed up" chants rang out as Sikoa was confronted, 5-on-1. Sikoa took finisher after finisher, with a GTS-Spear combo from Punk and Reigns finally ending the match.
While the Original Bloodline was victorious in their match, Michael Cole noted that Sikoa still owned the ula fala, and was still technically considered the Tribal Chief. As Punk left the cage, he reminded Heyman of a favor that was now owed. The show closed out with Punk amicably beside the Original Bloodline as fireworks lit up Vancouver.