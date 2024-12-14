Roman Reigns Challenges Solo Sikoa To Tribal Combat Match On WWE Raw Netflix Debut

Roman Reigns challenged Solo Sikoa to Tribal Combat on the January 6 Netflix premiere episode of "WWE Raw." Reigns' team of Bloodline originals and Paul Heyman's pick, CM Punk, got the win over Sikoa's New Bloodline during Survivor Series: WarGames at the end of November, prompting the self-proclaimed "New Tribal Chief" to ambush LA Knight, Andrade, and Shinsuke Nakamura during last week's "WWE SmackDown" and for him to maintain Reigns had not yet beat him.

On Friday's show, Reigns appeared via a vignette to address their singles feud going forward. He recalled being awarded the ulufala – the symbol of chiefdom – by his late father and uncle, Afa and Sika, in 2020 and said that he had earned the ancestral rite as opposed to Sikoa who had stolen it. With that in mind, Reigns offered Sikoa the opportunity to really earn it, challenging him to a Tribal Combat match on the Netflix premiere of "Raw."

This will be the second-ever Tribal Combat match, first introduced when Jey Uso challenged Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2023. Per the stipulation, there should be no interference, no disqualifications, and no count-outs, and serves within the lore as a contest to determine the new "Tribal Chief." Sikoa sought to answer the challenge ahead of his match with Knight later in the show, but found himself interrupted by his opponent's entrance. That match ended in disqualification after Jacob Fatu's interference, with Andrade and Apollo Crews running out to make the save, but then also getting beaten down.