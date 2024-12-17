CM Punk Vs. Seth Rollins Official For Netflix Debut Episode Of WWE Raw

On the Netflix debut of "WWE Raw" on January 6, CM Punk and Seth Rollins are finally getting the match many expected to see at WrestleMania 40. The news was made official on this week's "Raw" after Punk and Rollins exchanged heated words before starting a brawl in the opening segment. The news confirms a Friday report that the match was planned for the first Monday of 2025.

Punk opened the show with a promo, addressing his ongoing feud with Rollins and reckoning with the idea that they are due for a collision inside the ring, sooner rather than later. He said that he wasn't feeling happy after last week's confrontation, and likened his current rival to his former one, Drew McIntyre, questioning whether Rollins felt he was tough enough to do what McIntyre couldn't. For his part, Rollins emerged in the crowd much like when he was a part of The Shield, calling Punk an "a**hole" and reiterating his belief that he had put WWE on his back and made it stronger while the "Second City Saint" abandoned it.

Rollins then proceeded to call Punk by his real name, Phil, before meeting at ringside for a brawl, prompting Adam Pearce and WWE officials to separate the two. In a following backstage segment, Rollins yelled at Pearce for once again getting involved before the General Manager argued back that if Rollins could give him the chance then he could look at giving the greenlight.

McIntyre then appeared and exchanged a few words with Rollins. Rollins took issue with the fact that McIntyre has recently targeted Sami Zayn, Jey, and Jimmy Uso, while McIntyre recalled when Rollins had told him to forget about his issues with Punk — only for Rollins now to understand the feeling — and spoke up the idea of them pairing together for an alliance. After Pearce made Punk vs. Rollins official later in the evening, McIntyre was seen being attacked by Zayn backstage, setting up their Saturday Night's Main Event rematch on next week's "Raw."