Rematch From Saturday Night's Main Event Reportedly Planned For Next Week's WWE Raw

A rematch from Saturday Night's Main Event is apparently set for next week's episode of "WWE Raw." Fightful Select reported in their rundown that the December 23 episode of "Raw" will feature the latest contest between Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn.

According to the runsheet Fightful obtained, McIntyre is set to open the show with a promo. A producer is listed for McIntyre's promo, which Fightful notes usually indicates physicality in the segment. Also on the rundown for the episode is a three-segment main event match featuring Zayn and McIntyre, which fans just saw on SNME over the weekend when McIntyre scored the victory in his return match; the outlet did not report any information regarding the contents of McIntyre's promo. McIntyre is now 10-0 against Zayn in televised WWE singles matches.

Two episodes of "Raw" are being taped on Monday so talent get a break for the holidays, which is why Fightful was able to obtain the information. WWE will be back on the road on December 26 with a house show from Madison Square Garden before "Raw" returns live on December 30 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, one week before the show debuts on Netflix.