Triple H Shares New WWE Raw Logo Ahead Of Netflix Premiere

21 days remain before "WWE Raw" says goodbye to cable TV and hello to Netflix, and understandably, plenty of changes are going with it. Fortunately, most of the changes were to be expected, like "Raw" airing under a "flexable" time format after airing for two hours throughout the fall, and the show coming up with a new logo. What wasn't to be expected was the way WWE unveiled said new logo.

Taking to X at noontime on Monday, WWE chief content officer Triple H posted a tweet with the statement "Real. Rebellious. Raw." Also included was 45 second video, which showed Triple H being driven towards WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. As he made his way through the building, Triple H could be heard monologing, at least until reaching the room with the new logo, which consisted of the words "Raw" in white font, as opposed to its classic red, along with red streaks.

"A logo...is an identity," Triple H said. "It tells you everything you need to know, without saying anything at all. It's real, rebellious, Raw. Welcome to 'Raw,' on Netflix."

Even after the logo reveal, ten seconds of video still remained, which was reserved for brief highlights of WWE action, including shots of Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, Jey Uso, Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, and Roman Reigns. The footage was intercut with Triple H watching a screen flashing the new logo.

This appears to be the second logo for "Raw" on Netflix, the first of which the streaming platform unveiled during the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight. It's unclear why that logo, which featured "Raw's" original red font, was scrapped.