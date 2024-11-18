WWE Announces Venue, Advertises Returning Legend And Major Celebrity For Netflix Raw Debut

"WWE Raw" is moving to Netflix on January 6, 2025, and the promotion has finally offered some more details on the debut show. WWE has announced on social media that the first episode of "Raw" on Netflix will broadcast from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, with rapper Travis Scott set to make an appearance. Additionally, the announcement prominently features John Cena, indicating that the returning wrestler will be present to kick off his 2025 farewell tour.

Along with Cena, the advertising for the first Netflix "Raw" includes Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Bianca Belair, who are all currently on the "WWE SmackDown" roster. Earlier this month, a report emerged claiming to list several WWE performers that Netflix showed interest in bringing to "Raw," including Reigns, Rhodes, and CM Punk. This doesn't mean that all of their desired performers will end up on the show, as some will still be needed for "SmackDown," but it's likely that the two main brands will have their rosters shaken up around the time of the premiere.

The reveal that Scott will be involved in the first "Raw" on Netflix first came late last night, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque appearing onstage with Scott at ComplexFest, presenting the performer with a WWE Hardcore Championship and announcing Scott's upcoming presence. The company previously utilized one of Scott's songs, "FIEN," as the theme song for WWE WrestleMania 41 earlier this year.

This past Friday, Netflix hosted its biggest livestream yet with the fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, and the network infrastructure wasn't able to handle the huge influx of viewers. This has led to some worry about the potential for streaming issues during the "Raw" premiere, but Netflix has reportedly assured WWE not to worry ahead of the big premiere.