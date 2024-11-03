Backstage News On WWE Raw's Netflix Transition

"WWE Raw" is heading to Netflix on January 6, after 30 years on cable television. As WWE prepares for the big streaming debut, new details have emerged about the Netflix premiere.

According to Fightful Select, Netflix has mentioned "SmackDown" stars Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes alongside "Raw" superstars like CM Punk as wrestlers they hope will be featured on the show. Further adding to Netflix's seeming ambivalence to WWE's brand split, "SmackDown" wrestlers like WWE Tag Team Champions the Motor City Machine Guns, the LWO, IYO SKY, and other members of the roster were on hand to film a commercial for Netflix. Also at the commercial filming was Baron Corbin, whose departure from WWE was announced just days after the production. "WWE Raw" is expected to air from Los Angeles's Intuit Dome on January 6, though WWE has yet to confirm.

Not only was Netflix interested in Cody Rhodes appearing on "Raw," the streamer also met with the Undisputed WWE Champion about a possible movie on Netflix which is said to have not come to fruition. "WWE SmackDown" will remain on cable, while "WWE NXT" will be on broadcast television.

"Raw" is not the only show set to begin streaming in 2025, as AEW programming will be streaming on Max alongside broadcasting on TBS and TNT. There is no known date for when the Max streaming will begin, as WBD is still working on live broadcast capabilities for the streaming platform, but the simulcast was a highly-touted part of AEW's new deal with WBD.