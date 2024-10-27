AEW Files Three New Trademarks Related To Streaming On MAX

Earlier this month, AEW officially signed a new multi-year, multimedia deal with Warner Bros. Discovery that reportedly has an annual payout of $150 million. Flagship show "AEW Dynamite," and "AEW Collision" are remaining on TBS and TNT, respectively. American viewers will be able to watch live on the Max streaming service, where the shows will be available on-demand in early 2025. Later in the year, AEW pay-per-views will become available for purchase on Max at a discounted price.

The promotion recently applied for the trademark "AEW Shockwave" with a description in the application being "for production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling." According to Fightful, AEW has now applied for three additional trademarks: "AEW Max Month," "AEW WrestleMax," and "WrestleMax." The description for the trademarks reads as such:

"Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring wrestling provided through television and the internet; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Educational and entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about wrestling accessible by radio, television, satellite, audio, video and computer networks."

With the description of all their new trademarks involving production and distribution of ongoing wrestling television programs, AEW co-owner Tony Khan seemingly has big plans in mind for the presentation and expansion of All Elite Wrestling. However, it remains to be seen what those plans are.