Backstage Update On Status Of Rumored New Show AEW Shockwave

"AEW Shockwave" is still being shopped around, according to reports, but the potential show isn't confirmed to be set to air anywhere just yet. According to Fightful Select, AEW has been speaking to various networks about "Shockwave," and while rumors point to the show landing on Fox, that deal is reportedly not done, despite Fox being interested in non-WWE wrestling products. When AEW filed the trademark for "Shockwave" back in September it was rumored the show would air on FS1.

Advertisement

The rumors about an AEW product airing on Fox only increased after former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland was recorded by a YouTube entertainer at Sneaker Con, speaking about a potential network move after "WWE SmackDown" moved from Fox to the USA Network. AEW is no longer exclusive to WBD, so the company is exploring other possibilities.

Following AEW's new media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" will remain on WBD programming, and will also be streaming simultaneously on Max. "AEW Rampage" is currently not set to air in 2025, nor is the "Battle of the Belts" series. The new deal sees AEW stay on TBS and TNT until at least 2028 with its two main shows. In addition to "Dynamite" and "Collision" streaming on Max, the entire AEW library will also head to the streaming service at some point in 2025. AEW pay-per-views will also be available on Max, to purchase at a discounted rate, as well at a yet-to-be-determined point next year.

Advertisement