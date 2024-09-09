Dave Meltzer Assesses AEW's Newest Trademark Filing

The biggest news story throughout 2024 for AEW hasn't even taken place inside a ring, as the media rights deal with Warner Brothers Discovery has yet to be announced. However, AEW President Tony Khan has publicly stated that the deal is close to being finalized and announced, stating that he is 90% sure there will be news within the next month. On top of the WBD negotiations, the company recently filed for a new trademark, "AEW Shockwave," which looks to be a new TV show for the company, according to the files attached to the trademark.

Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio" discussed the progress of the WBD deal, as well as the new trademark, and admitted that everything is ready to be announced. "The deal has been essentially agreed to as far as WBD [are concerned], and there may be other stuff as well, and when it will be announced...it'll be announced. But the deal's done. The deal is, I don't want to say done, but it's done. The WBD deal is basically done."

As for "Shockwave," Meltzer also believes that it will be a new show for AEW, but as far as where it could air, that could be a station outside the walls of WBD. "He didn't confirm it was for a new television show, but it's likely what it's for, a new television show," Meltzer said. "There are negotiations going on when it comes to outside of WBD...There's stuff that will go on WBD, there is stuff that is being negotiated for outside WBD. I don't know where the status of those deals are, but it does not look like, necessarily, an exclusive deal with WBD."

