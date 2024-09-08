Tony Khan Says He Hasn't Signed New Media Deal, Comments On 'AEW Shockwave' Trademark

For the last five years, All Elite Wrestling has remained under the banner of Warner Bros. Discovery (formerly Warner Media); through its current media rights negotiations, it is clear that the company hopes to remain there even longer. As AEW President Tony Khan has pointed out, though, the process of inking a new deal with WBD is rather "complicated," as there are many layers to this potential agreement. During the AEW All Out post-show media scrum, Khan provided an update on the AEW-WBD discussions.

"I said last night here in the arena after the conclusion of the three hours live, as we were starting the countdown show on TNT and saying good night to the live fans here at the NOW Arena, that I think it's safe to say I believe AEW is here to stay on TNT and TBS and I think that's true, for a very long time. I believe it," Khan said. "I have not put pen to paper. I'm still working on things. It's an exciting time, without getting too specific, but while giving everybody that anticipation of things to come. There's really exciting things to come in AEW, and I'm very grateful to have the support of Warner Brothers Discovery, TNT and TBS."

As Khan mentioned, his closing statements after this week's back-to-back "AEW Collision" and "AEW Rampage" broadcasts exuded confidence that AEW would continue to air on TBS and TNT. Naturally, this fueled speculation that a deal between AEW and WBD had finally been struck. Per Khan himself, though, this is not yet the case.

Currently, AEW features three shows in its weekly lineup — "Collision," "Rampage," and its flagship program "AEW Dynamite." While "Dynamite" airs on TBS, TNT resides as the home to "Collision" and "Rampage."