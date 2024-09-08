Kris Statlander Earns AEW All Out Victory In Chaotic & Bloody Chicago Street Fight

Kris Statlander and the CMLL World Women's Champion Willow Nightingale gave it everything they had against each other in a Chicago Street Fight at All In. Nightingale picked the stipulation after she and Tomohiro Ishii defeated Statlander and Stokely Hathaway at All In in London. Nightingale said leading up to the match that CMLL wouldn't sanction the match, therefore the gold wasn't on the line. The match progressed into violence, with Statlander slamming Nightingale through the announce desk before throwing her into the ring barricade.

Statlander got Nightingale onto another table set up at ringside, but Nightingale moved out of the way and Statlander caught the majority of the crash when she attempted a swanton from the top rope. The women fought up the ramp, and Hathaway brought out a garbage can full of weapons when Statlander was in control. Nightingale regained momentum and smashed a light tube off of her opponent, and drove Hathaway off with what remained. Statlander then speared Nightingale off the stage into tables set up underneath.

Back in the ring, the women caught each other with clotheslines and both rolled out of the ring to retrieve more weapons. Statlander grabbed a bag of thumbtacks and Nightingale reached for a chain. Statlander missed a Scissors Kick to Nightingale and fell into the tacks in a split. Nightingale followed it up with a Death Valley Driver into the tacks, but Statlander kicked out. Statlander got what appeared to be a dog collar from under the ring and attached one end of the chair to Nightingale's wrist before wrapping it around her own. Nightingale was able to hit a gut-buster near the tacks, but Statlander hit a Tombstone before wrapping the chain around Nightingale's neck and face, choking her. The referee called for the bell and declared Statlander the winner.

