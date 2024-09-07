AEW All Out Live Coverage 9/7 - Lights Out Steel Cage Match, Bryan Danielson Vs. Jack Perry For The AEW World Title

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW All Out" on September 7, 2024, coming to you live from the Now Arena in Chicago, Illinois at a special start time of 8 PM ET!

After an explosive end to this past Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite" that saw "Hangman" Adam Page burn down Swerve Strickland's childhood home, the two men will be going head-to-head with one another in a Lights Out Steel Cage Match. The former AEW World Champions have squared off with one another on three separate occasions prior to tonight, with Strickland emerging victorious at AEW WrestleDream 2023 and in a Texas Death Match at AEW Full Gear 2023, and their third encounter on the February 7 edition of "Dynamite" ending in a time limit draw during a Number One Contenders AEW World Championship Match.

Speaking of the AEW World Championship, titleholder Bryan Danielson will be defending against TNT Champion Jack Perry. With Danielson's promise of retirement looming after vowing not to participate in active in-ring competition full time, this will be his first defense since dethroning the aforementioned Strickland in a Title vs. Career Match at AEW All In.

Perry's Elite stablemates Matthew Jackson, Nicholas Jackson, and Kazuchika Okada will all be in action tonight as the former two members defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship against two thirds of the AEW World Trios Champions Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli while the latter puts the AEW Continental Championship on the line against Konosuke Takeshita of The Don Calils Family, Orange Cassidy, and his Conglomeration teammate Mark Briscoe.

The other third of the AEW World Trios Champions PAC will be challenging Will Ospreay for the AEW International Championship, having previously put him on notice when he delivered a reverse hurricanrana to him on the entrance ramp as he stared down Ricochet on the August 28 edition of "Dynamite". Following an intense rivalry, Ospreay was able to dethrone MJF to win the International Championship at All In in front of his home country crowd of England.

Ospreay isn't the only member of the AEW roster who has had issues with MJF, as Daniel Garcia looks to settle his issues with his former mentor once and for all. Not only did MJF betray Garcia when he blindsided him with a vicious attack during the "Dynamite" Beach Break special on July 3 after he unsuccessfully challenged Ospreay for the International Championship in his first reign, but this will be Garcia's first time competing in a ring since.

After defeating Serena Deeb, Thunder Rosa, and Queen Aminata in a Four-Way Number One Contenders Match on the August 31 episode of "AEW Collision", Hikaru Shida will be challenging Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship. Elsewhere in the women's division, former best friends and archrivals Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander will be going head-to-head in a Chicago Street Fight after the former and Tomohiro Ishii defeated the latter and Stokely Hathaway in a Mixed Tag Team Match on the All In Zero Hour Pre-Show to secure the right to pick the stipulation for tonight's match.

Additionally, The Bang Bang Gang's Juice Robinson, Colten Gunn, and Austin Gunn will be colliding with Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Evil Uno of Dark Order in trios competition on the Zero Hour Pre-Show at 6:30 PM ET, and Top Flight and Action Andretti square off with Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty and The Beast Mortos and The Undisputed Kingdom's Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Roderick Strong. Hologram will also be joining forces with reigning Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes to take on Josh Woods, Tony Nese, and Ari Daivari while The Acclaimed face Iron Savages' Boulder and Bronson.

We are live! Excalibur, "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard, and Tony Schiavone greet audiences at home on the Zero Hour Pre-Show as The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn make their way down to the ring. Iron Savages follow.