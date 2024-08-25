Tomohiro Ishii Pins Stokely Hathaway, Wins Mixed Tag Match On AEW All In Zero Hour

Fresh off a win in their mixed tag match on "AEW Collision" (Stokely Hathaway's first victory of any kind since December 2018), Kris Statlander and Hathaway came out on the wrong side of the ledger when Tomohiro Ishii hit a Basement Clothesline on Hathaway to secure the win for he and Willow Nightingale on AEW All In Zero Hour.

Hitting the ring in attire matching that of Ishii's, Nightingale started strong, flattening her former friend Statlander with a Spinebuster and a Big Boot before Hathaway made his presence known, tripping her up and sending her to the outside of the ring. From there, things swung in the favor of the heels, with another distraction from Hathaway paving the way for Statlander to suplex Nightingale and send her into the corner before a reversal that ended with Nightingale nailing Statlander with a Death Valley Driver.

Ishii and Hathaway would then square off, with the latter, clearly in the underdog role, delivering a series of chops and shoulder tackles that had minimal affect on Ishii. Statlander would come to Hathaway's defense, however, connecting with a flurry of strikes on Ishii herself before whipping him over toward Hathaway, who hit a Spinebuster and then a Stinger Splash. Ultimately, Nightingale made the difference in the match, eliminating Statlander from being able to make an impact before holding Hathaway in perfect position for Ishii to finish him off.

