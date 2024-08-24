AEW Collision 8/24/24: ALL IN Go Home Show

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of AEW "Collision" on 8/24/24 from the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales! It's the go home show before "ALL IN".

On last week's "Collision", Christopher Daniels announced that there would be a four way Trios match in a London Ladders match at Wembley. The Patriarchy will defend their titles against the Bang Bang Gang, House of Black, and a fourth team. Tonight, Top Flight and Lio Rush will take on Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and PAC to determine the fourth team.

In more Trios action, The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy, and Kyle O'Reilly will face The Undisputed Kingdom to further their ongoing feud. Two members of Planet Jarrett will be in action tonight. Jarrett will take on Premiere Athlete's Ariya Daivari while Jay Lethal faces off against Katsuyori Shibata.

For months, HOOK has been trying to regain his FTW Championship. He gets one more shot on Sunday with the caveat that if he loses, he can never challenge for it again as long as Chris Jericho holds it. HOOK will get a warm up match against "The Redwood" Big Bill.

Prior to her "Zero Hour" match, Willow Nightingale will wrestle Harley Cameron. Nightingale's opponents on Sunday, Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway will also be in action. TMC's Ben Mankiewicz will narrate the story of "Timeless" Toni Storm and Mariah May before their showdown on Sunday for the AEW Women's Championship.

