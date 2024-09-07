Tony Khan All But Confirms AEW Has Signed (Or Is About To Sign) New TV Deal With WBD

The questions surrounding what happens next with AEW and its television deal with Warner Bros. Discovery might be answered as soon as this weekend. After last night's three-hour block of "AEW Collision" and "AEW Rampage," the company's go-home shows for tonight's pay-per-view, All Out, AEW President Tony Khan appeared before the Chicago crowd with confidence rather than indirectness on the matter of a deal. "I feel pretty good to say AEW on TBS and TNT, I think it's here to stay!" Khan said in a video posted by WrestlePurists on X.

This announcement came hours after Khan posted on his X page Friday afternoon, "AEW's on the 1-yard line at the most important time in our history, join us tomorrow for All Out." B.J. Bethel, a reporter for SEScoops, speculates that the television deals between WBD and AEW aren't on the one-yard line; rather, a done deal between the two is already set in stone. "AEW is not on the 1-yard-line. It's in the end zone. Their new deal TV deal with WBD is finished. Don't have anything solid enough to report on details, but I will as soon as they emerge," Bethel reported on X.

With AEW's current contract window set to expire at the end of 2024, Khan has made valiant efforts to remain in good graces with his WBD broadcast partners, who seem pleased with the product and its content so far. In July, Khan met with WBD President David Zaslav in Paris, France, during the 2024 Summer Olympics. As previously reported, WBD calls this new offer "extensive," but "any and all combinations and possibilities" for more hours of AEW TV, crossovers, reality series, next-day streaming rights, library rights, and more exposure for ROH, remain under discussion.