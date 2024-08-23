Report: AEW-WBD TV Deal Representing 'Significant Increase' Believed To Be 'Imminent'

The long-discussed media rights deal between All Elite Wrestling and Warner Bros. Discovery has appeared to be inching toward completion over the last month, with the most recent reports indicating that WBD has offered AEW an "extensive" new contract, which AEW is in the process of reviewing. Now, just two days before AEW's landmark event in Wembley Stadium, the saga shows every sign of nearing its final curtain.

On Friday, reporter Andrew Zarian posted the word "imminent" on X (formerly known as Twitter) then followed up with a slightly less cryptic elaboration.

"WBD sources have expressed continued confidence that a deal is happening with a significant increase," Zarian said. "Plans for AEW content in 2025 on WBD continue to shape up."

In the replies to his post, Zarian also made it clear that his sources believe the deal will involve putting up AEW content on the Max streaming service, though he doesn't know what will happen in terms of AEW's pay-per-view model. He's also clear that the new deal is a good one for AEW. The promotion will air its second consecutive All In event from Wembley Stadium on Sunday; many fans have speculated that AEW CEO Tony Khan plans to announce the new media rights deal during the show.

