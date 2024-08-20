Backstage Update AEW's Broadcasting Negotiations With WBD

Alongside All In, AEW's ongoing negotiations with Warner Brothers Discovery over a new broadcasting deal has become the dominant story surrounding the promotion. And even though the exclusive negotiating window between AEW and WBD expired last month, there's never been any sign the sides wouldn't reach a new agreement, with some even reporting a deal was agreed to in principle.

At worst, it appears closer than ever to being signed. Fightful Select reports that those within WBD have acknowledged that a new offer was made to AEW, which came following AEW owner Tony Khan's meeting with WBD President David Zaslav in Paris, France during the Olympics. The meeting between the two was described as "productive," and while WBD sources believe there's still red tape to get through before a deal is official, AEW is reviewing the offer, and both sides are optimistic regarding their relationship continuing for years to come.

Those in WBD called this new offer "extensive," though it remains unclear to what extent, or how it relates to the previous offer WBD made, reportedly back in the early summer. It was, however, noted that WBD's previous offer to AEW had been "at least double" the amount of AEW's previous rights deal. Whether this amount doubles what AEW and WBD agreed to in early 2020, or the re-negotiated deal between the sides in 2023, when AEW launched "AEW Collision" on TNT, is a mystery.

One factor in how much AEW could make is the amount of content featured on WBD going forward. It appears "any and all combinations and possibilities" are on the table, from more hours of AEW TV to new reality series', crossovers, next day streaming rights, library rights, and Ring of Honor. Inquiries have also been made about a shift in AEW's PPV strategy.