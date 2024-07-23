Latest Update On AEW's Negotiations With WBD

As has seemingly been the case before time itself began, the relationship between AEW and Warner Brothers Discovery and whether it will continue past this year has been a hot topic with wrestling fans. Over the weekend though, things really heated up when reports emerged that AEW and WBD had an agreement, in principle, to keep AEW with TBS and TNT for the next several years, something that was echoed again on Monday.

However, an official announcement on the matter may still be a ways away. Fightful Select has reported on Tuesday that those close to WBD say an announcement from either AEW or WBD regarding a new deal isn't imminent, and that the framework of a deal currently isn't done. That doesn't mean an agreement is far off, however, as those in AEW and WBD still expect a deal to be reached, and for both sides to continue their relationship for years to come.

One possible time the deal could be reached is during the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris, France, as both AEW owner Tony Khan and WBD President David Zaslav will both be in Paris for the games, and are set to meet while there. While this meeting doesn't guarantee the deal will be reached, the meeting has been set between Khan and Zaslav for months, and they are expected to have some form of negotiation.

While the news remains an overall positive for AEW, it should disappoint some fans who were hoping for an official announcement this week, possibly as early as tomorrow in the hours leading up to "AEW Dynamite." Instead, those fans will just have to settle for their usual Wednesday night wrestling fix, which will feature a Blood & Guts match between Team AEW and Team Elite.