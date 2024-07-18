Darby Allin Joins Blood & Guts Team After The Elite Spoil AEW Dynamite 250 Main Event

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland clashed with AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada in the main event of the 250th edition of "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday and the match came to a controversial conclusion.

Okada's Elite compatriots Matt and Nick Jackson attacked Okada to end the match in a DQ victory for the AEW World Champion. Fellow Elite member Jack Perry also joined the assault, which soon saw Strickland's Team AEW companions Mark Briscoe and The Acclaimed storming the ring, leading to a massive brawl between the two sides of the upcoming Blood and Guts match. As things began to calm down, Hangman Page joined the fray like a lit match, bringing out Swerve's ire. The numbers were finally evened by Darby Allin, who descended from the ceiling like Sting to join the brawl as the show came to a close, thus becoming the fifth man for Team AEW's Blood & Guts match against The Jacksons, Okada, Perry, and Hangman.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, AEW got the blessing from Dr. Martha Hart to do an entrance where Darby descended from the ceiling, as her husband Owen Hart died in a similar stunt, leading to Sting to also retire the stunt from regular use.

Next week's "AEW Dynamite" will mark the fourth Blood and Guts event in AEW history, a match which is based on the War Games match popularized by the NWA in the 1980s. The show will also feature an FTW Championship match between Chris Jericho and former GHC Heavyweight Champion Minoru Suzuki.