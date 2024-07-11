Two Of AEW's Fiercest Rivals Added To Blood & Guts Match On Dynamite Next Week

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland is often thought of as a self-interested figure, often more obsessed with his legacy than with being ethical or a good sport. However, as AEW heads into its annual Blood & Guts match, Strickland announced that he will be bringing the AEW Title, representing the company proudly in its battle against the power-hungry Elite. Strickland joins ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe, who announced himself as the first member of Team AEW.

Advertisement

Swerve's addition to the match also meant that Swerve's most bitter rival has decided to join the match as well. Fresh off his loss to Bryan Danielson in the finals of the Owen Hart Cup, Hangman Page informed his friends AEW World Tag Team Champions Nick and Matt Jackson, along with Elite compatriot AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada that he will be their fifth man, with TNT Champion Jack Perry also on Team Elite. Elite associate Brandon Cutler was attacked by Darby Allin during "AEW Dynamite," who called out Perry, possibly meaning Allin will be involved in some way, though he had not been confirmed by the end of Wednesday's broadcast.

AEW Blood and Guts is set to take place on the July 24 episode of "Dynamite."

Advertisement